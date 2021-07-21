WoodWatch — eCommerce website redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🤔We started with hypothesis design on e.g. conversion rate uplifts, and then testing and measuring together after implementation.
🤝We are still working together after the completion of the project in order to work on ad hoc projects and to keep their brand up to date.
Check their website ➡ WoodWatch
👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook
📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design