Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Equal

WoodWatch — eCommerce website redesign

Equal
Equal
Hire Us
  • Save
WoodWatch — eCommerce website redesign navigation web desktop shop platform inspiration uxui brand redesign website e-commerce ecommerce store userexperience mobile userinterface equal ux ui design
Download color palette

🤔We started with hypothesis design on e.g. conversion rate uplifts, and then testing and measuring together after implementation.

🤝We are still working together after the completion of the project in order to work on ad hoc projects and to keep their brand up to date.

Check their website ➡ WoodWatch

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design

35e6afffb540d808981c48804bbc9351
Rebound of
Redesign of online store
By Equal
Equal
Equal
Face to face with interface 👀
Hire Us

More by Equal

View profile
    • Like