MegaMow Landscapes is a fully licensed, insured, and bonded, residential and commercial landscape Maintenance Company in England, that has been serving the lawn care and landscape maintenance needs of East Sussex. We know from experience, that many big-name companies treat their clients like jobs, and it’s MegaMow Landscape’s goal to break the stereotype.

We reach out to our customers to develop a relationship based on trust, honesty, and impeccable quality. We are a locally-owned and family-operated business, who takes pride in our employees, clients, and community, in a way that allows us to do more than simply provide lawn care services for you.

The Goal:
The client wanted us to develop a new design for their website that can help them fulfill their landscaping business goals. MegaMow goal was to deliver unparalleled landscaping services that leave our customers completely satisfied through the website.
Here are a few things MegaMow wanted to achieve with the project:

• Improve user experience
• Use of Latest website features and technologies
• Beautiful and eye catchy design
• Maximum light weight
• Area wise Price setting
• Customer database management

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
