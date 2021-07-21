Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kopal Garg

Color Palette- Forever Bloom

Kopal Garg
Kopal Garg
  • Save
Color Palette- Forever Bloom foreverbloom allseason colorpalette photography nature design graphic design
Download color palette

This color palette is inspired from the flower which blooms all the year, hence, the name. I feel the colours can be used for any season as they are bright yet dull and subtle creating a harmony.
I have used my own picture.

Kopal Garg
Kopal Garg

More by Kopal Garg

View profile
    • Like