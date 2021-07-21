Configure Chart

We know reporting will become a keystone feature for Attio and I'm happy to share some of our first experiments into how they'll look.

Attio is hiring a Product Designer. If that's you, we'd love to hear from you.

New to Attio? We're building a platform that continuously syncs your team's relationships, adds analysis to help you understand them, and gives you fundamental building blocks to help you organize everything however you'd like.

Interested in joining the action? Join our waitlist today.

Want to see more updates in the future? Follow us on Dribbble and on Twitter