Configure Chart

We know reporting will become a keystone feature for Attio and I'm happy to share some of our first experiments into how they'll look.
Attio is hiring a Product Designer.
New to Attio? We're building a platform that continuously syncs your team's relationships, adds analysis to help you understand them, and gives you fundamental building blocks to help you organize everything however you'd like.
