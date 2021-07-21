Dragon Line

Trending designs to inspire you
Monoline dragon created for hockey club. Unused concept.
I'm happy to hear your comments.
Thanks for watching!
Need logo? Just message me or email me
for any project inquiries or commission works.
📩 : shalamanovpetar@gmail.com
Follow my work here:
Instagram | Bēhance | LogoLounge