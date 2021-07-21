C.B.L.T = Cotton Bales, Live Trading - 1st time in the INDIA we are coming up with a Real-Time COTTON BALES trade market. Whereas, we are working for 3 faces to make the business easier and less time-consuming.

This is probably the first time the bales commercial purchase is happening online, our platform took all the Ginning Mills, Spinning Mills, and Cotton Bales Traders at one place and save their time for the traditional time-consuming procedure!

The Goal:

1. The C.B.L.T main goal was to SMARTER Specific | Measurable | Achievable | Relevant | Time sensitive |Evaluated | Reviewed.

C.B.L.T client wanted us to create a unique website and application for users. The website/application must provide a way for users to stay connected to customers from anywhere in India. Also, the client was very particular about concepts, matching his branding and services to ensure they fit with CBLT array of other offerings.

Besides, he wanted us to build the CBLT app to provide the following benefits to the iPhone and Android users Product Analysis

• Web Services

• Push Notification

• Admin Panel

• Ux/Ui Design

• Wireframe and Prototyping

Here are a few things C.B.L.T wanted to achieve with the project:

• Flawless website and app functionality testing

• Increased UI/UX for a better user experience

• Increased Productivity

• Scale up your cotton business

• Detailed Info on services used.