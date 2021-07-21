Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
C.B.L.T = Cotton Bales, Live Trading - 1st time in the INDIA we are coming up with a Real-Time COTTON BALES trade market. Whereas, we are working for 3 faces to make the business easier and less time-consuming.
This is probably the first time the bales commercial purchase is happening online, our platform took all the Ginning Mills, Spinning Mills, and Cotton Bales Traders at one place and save their time for the traditional time-consuming procedure!
The Goal:
1. The C.B.L.T main goal was to SMARTER Specific | Measurable | Achievable | Relevant | Time sensitive |Evaluated | Reviewed.
C.B.L.T client wanted us to create a unique website and application for users. The website/application must provide a way for users to stay connected to customers from anywhere in India. Also, the client was very particular about concepts, matching his branding and services to ensure they fit with CBLT array of other offerings.
Besides, he wanted us to build the CBLT app to provide the following benefits to the iPhone and Android users Product Analysis
• Web Services
• Push Notification
• Admin Panel
• Ux/Ui Design
• Wireframe and Prototyping
Here are a few things C.B.L.T wanted to achieve with the project:
• Flawless website and app functionality testing
• Increased UI/UX for a better user experience
• Increased Productivity
• Scale up your cotton business
• Detailed Info on services used.