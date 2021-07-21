Joana Paz

Hello Dribbble World! Today I present my logo and business cards design for "the Olive Shoes", a portuguese children’s shoes brand. Website and packaging coming soon. For more details on this project please follow the link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/52571857/Logo-and-Business-Cards-the-Olive-Shoes

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
