Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble World! Today I present my logo and business cards design for "the Olive Shoes", a portuguese children’s shoes brand. Website and packaging coming soon. For more details on this project please follow the link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/52571857/Logo-and-Business-Cards-the-Olive-Shoes
If you enjoyed please leave your like and comments bellow. Thank you :)