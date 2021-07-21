Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ann Lavi

Create your coffee

Create your coffee branding graphic design mobile app minimal flat ux ui illustration figma design coffee shop coffee app adobe illustrator
Hi everyone 🌝 I created the concept of a mobile application for creating and pre-ordering coffee. Everything is done in a minimalistic style.
🔥 I hope you will enjoy.

