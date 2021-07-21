Eleganz IT Solutions

Be U Saloon

Eleganz IT Solutions
Eleganz IT Solutions
  • Save
Be U Saloon eleganzit mobile application apllication webdeveloper designer typography branding illustration vector ui app website ux logo design
Download color palette

Be U Salons is India's one-stop destination for beauty needs. Having a pan India presence with 200+ outlets and 40+ cities, it's growing at a tremendous rate. We pride ourselves on giving you what you want, be it - Products, Salon at-home or salon services. With our dedicated staff and hard-working team, we have attracted the right amount of attention and love.

The Goal:
Be U Salons goal was to increase client Retention with 100% satisfaction. They deliver an immersive user experience through their website. Starting from the design to navigate – the entire website needed a renovation. Be U Salon wanted to ensure that their clients get top-notch salon services for quick and easy website features.
Here are a few things Be U Salons wanted to achieve with the project:
• Keep Mobile Responsive
• Lightning fast page loading speed
• Sell more services/products per salon visit
• Easy online appointment and booking
• Scale up your salon business
• Grow Your Salon Clientele
• Information on products used or for sale at the salon
• Turn lookers into bookers

Eleganz IT Solutions
Eleganz IT Solutions

More by Eleganz IT Solutions

View profile
    • Like