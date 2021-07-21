Be U Saloon

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Be U Salons is India's one-stop destination for beauty needs. Having a pan India presence with 200+ outlets and 40+ cities, it's growing at a tremendous rate. We pride ourselves on giving you what you want, be it - Products, Salon at-home or salon services. With our dedicated staff and hard-working team, we have attracted the right amount of attention and love.
The Goal:
Be U Salons goal was to increase client Retention with 100% satisfaction. They deliver an immersive user experience through their website. Starting from the design to navigate – the entire website needed a renovation. Be U Salon wanted to ensure that their clients get top-notch salon services for quick and easy website features.
Here are a few things Be U Salons wanted to achieve with the project:
• Keep Mobile Responsive
• Lightning fast page loading speed
• Sell more services/products per salon visit
• Easy online appointment and booking
• Scale up your salon business
• Grow Your Salon Clientele
• Information on products used or for sale at the salon
• Turn lookers into bookers