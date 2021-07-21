Be U Saloon

Be U Salons is India's one-stop destination for beauty needs. Having a pan India presence with 200+ outlets and 40+ cities, it's growing at a tremendous rate. We pride ourselves on giving you what you want, be it - Products, Salon at-home or salon services. With our dedicated staff and hard-working team, we have attracted the right amount of attention and love.

The Goal:

Be U Salons goal was to increase client Retention with 100% satisfaction. They deliver an immersive user experience through their website. Starting from the design to navigate – the entire website needed a renovation. Be U Salon wanted to ensure that their clients get top-notch salon services for quick and easy website features.

Here are a few things Be U Salons wanted to achieve with the project:

• Keep Mobile Responsive

• Lightning fast page loading speed

• Sell more services/products per salon visit

• Easy online appointment and booking

• Scale up your salon business

• Grow Your Salon Clientele

• Information on products used or for sale at the salon

• Turn lookers into bookers