UI Challenge - 002 Credit Card Checkout

UI Challenge - 002 Credit Card Checkout branding visualdesign uichallenge design ui
This time I decided to create a website for a shop with several product categories such as clothes and makeup, mainly for young people. I've tried to design the credit card checkout as user oriented as possible, indicating the steps they have followed until they get to the credit card form and what are the next steps, as well as a brief summary of their purchase and what they're going to pay.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
