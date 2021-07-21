Fitness tracker app - UI Design

Hi!

I'm passionate about keeping my body in a good shape and I was wondering how could I improve my process. Many apps focus either on tracking calories or tracking weight. There are even fewer apps that additionally will offer you ability to track girths and therefore better see how your body is changing.

This project aims to tackle this dilemma and offers a solution where all major fitness indicators can be tracked. Connected weight tracking and meal journal can tell user when the weight is actually getting higher and when it is only water weight e.g. from salty food in meal entries from previous day. Tracking girth is a clear way to calculating user's body fat percentage and allows user easy tracking of progress towards set goals on each body part e.g. bigger biceps, calf.

