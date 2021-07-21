Fitness tracker app - UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
I'm passionate about keeping my body in a good shape and I was wondering how could I improve my process. Many apps focus either on tracking calories or tracking weight. There are even fewer apps that additionally will offer you ability to track girths and therefore better see how your body is changing.
This project aims to tackle this dilemma and offers a solution where all major fitness indicators can be tracked. Connected weight tracking and meal journal can tell user when the weight is actually getting higher and when it is only water weight e.g. from salty food in meal entries from previous day. Tracking girth is a clear way to calculating user's body fat percentage and allows user easy tracking of progress towards set goals on each body part e.g. bigger biceps, calf.
—
Feedback is appreciated!
❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project!