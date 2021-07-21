AR Shakir
Dark UI

dashboard ui for finance app

dashboard ui for finance app finance finance dashboard user dashboard admin theme admin ui admin panel interface app ui dashboad dashboard
  1. Personal Wallet Dashboard UI 01.png
  2. Personal Wallet Dashboard UI 02.png
  3. Personal Wallet Dashboard UI 03.png

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a Modern and Trending Dashboard for Finance Dashboard App. I tried to make it look clean with more empty space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

