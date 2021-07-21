Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lazarev.

Lazarev. | Product Page

Lazarev.
Lazarev.
vector typography minimal logo illustrator illustration icon flat branding app animation web motion ux ui design
Howdy 👋🏼
How is it over there? Don’t you happen to search for a new drill or LG television?

Redbrain at your disposal - easily compare products from over 25 000 stores.

[ Redesign for an intelligent marketplace that utilizes an extensive network and presents best prices ever. ]

• 60+ screens
• scalable platform
• adaptive design

🔎 What’s inside?

Short overview of the product to understand whether it’s “quite the thing.”
Key reasons for and against to make a purchase decision
Full specifications and reviews just to be sure it’s the right choice
Price history & price drop alert to save your money

Full Redbrain case here
Have a project? Drop us a line 👉🏼 hello@lazarev.agency

Lazarev.
Lazarev.
We translate design ideas into actual business results.
