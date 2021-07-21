Lazarev. | E-Commerce Product Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Howdy 👋🏼
How is it over there? Don’t you happen to search for a new drill or LG television?
Redbrain at your disposal - easily compare products from over 25 000 stores.
[ Redesign for an intelligent marketplace that utilizes an extensive network and presents best prices ever. ]
• 60+ screens
• scalable platform
• adaptive design
🔎 What’s inside?
Short overview of the product to understand whether it’s “quite the thing.”
Key reasons for and against to make a purchase decision
Full specifications and reviews just to be sure it’s the right choice
Price history & price drop alert to save your money
Full Redbrain case here
Have a project? Drop us a line 👉🏼 hello@lazarev.agency