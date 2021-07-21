Being a supplier of flawless bedding products for more than 10 years to various retailers, Beddyly has now decided to get into direct touch with their customers and get into their own retail business. From bedsheets and blankets to towels and curtains, their products are a blend of style and quality.

These products are designed with love and perfection for the people who understand the value of both comfort and luxury.

We are dedicated to the idea that we can deliver superior quality bedding products at phenomenally low prices. Since we design, source, and produce all of our products ourselves we are in the unique position to keep the quality high and the prices low.

Featured highlights:

• Flawless finish

• Impeccable designs

• Ultimate comfort

• Great discounts everyday

• Specialist in home décor

• Finest quality fabric

• Luxury that comforts

• Easy maintenance

The Goal: When you have unmatchable quality and style, it is better to work for your own retail business and that is exactly the story of Beddyly. After supplying impeccable bedding products for more than 10 years to various retailers, Beddyly decided to start their own online retail business.

To achieve their goal and execute the idea perfectly, they needed to customise a user friendly and the mobile, responsive website which justifies the quality of their products.

The solution: Beddyly has partnered with Eleganz IT to accomplish their purpose of online business. The team of Eleganz IT worked on the prerequisites for the idea, understood their requirements and designed a remarkable ecommerce website for Beddyly.

Our ecommerce team of excellent engineers provides support for all the technical affairs. This website not only fulfils all the obligations, but matches with the class of the optimum quality products of Beddyly.

The results: With all the technicalities taken care by the team of Eleganz IT, Beddyly is able to focus completely on the quality of their products and services. Their bedding items are a hit in the market and their business is blooming with each passing day. Their network has widened with a huge number of happy customers. This collaboration of Eleganz IT and Beddyly has turned out to be a great success.

Here are a few things Beddyly wanted to achieve with the project:

• Awesome website speed and performance

• Make it mobile, responsive

• Keep it Simple

• Make Branding Priority

• Multiple security features

• Prominent shopping cart and checkout buttons

• Make Categories easy to navigate