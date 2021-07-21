Pradeep yellapu

Payment Confirmation Page Design

yellow green ios clothingpage ux uiux page paymentpage paymentconfirmation payment logo illustration branding graphic design fashion design clothing application app ui
Here is my design for "Home Page" in an iOS application.
This is a fashion oriented application - "Deeva".

Tools Used : Figma.
Fonts : Poppins.
Fonts (Background) : Roboto.

Get in touch :
thisisarjjuxx - Instagram,
OR pradeepbarnalia123@gmail.com - Mail.

Opennn for suggestions.

