Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anna Kravchenya
Paralect

Boston Dynamics mobile app concept

Anna Kravchenya
Paralect
Anna Kravchenya for Paralect
Hire Us
  • Save
Boston Dynamics mobile app concept design vector mobile app branding app ux ui
Download color palette

Hi all!
Today I want to share mobile app concept for Boston Dynamics products. It's first screens, but in the future I will finish all app.

What do you think about this design? I’d love to see 😉 your opinion.
Don’t miss our latest posts — be sure to follow us!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Paralect
Paralect
Hire Us

More by Paralect

View profile
    • Like