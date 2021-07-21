Lara Córdoba Puerto

UI Challenge - 001 Sign up/in page

UI Challenge - 001 Sign up/in page visualdesign uichallenge illustration design ui
To create the Sign up/in page, I was inspired by a health app that conveys calmness and a certain friendliness thanks to the colors and soft illustrations. Hope you like it and stay tuned for more shots of this challenge! ✨

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
