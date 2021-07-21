Ride hailing app

For a city like Lagos, ride-hailing apps are essential, they help to ease the stresses of daily commutes and provide an alternative to public transportation. However, current ride-hailing operations inadvertently leave the needs of one core demographic unmet. This underserved market is made up of individual car owners who prefer to occasionally be driven by a driver — as a means of coping with the stressful lifestyle associated with large urban cities, such as traffic congestion, and long commute times.

Most times people don’t intend to hire a driver for an extended period, they just need one for a few days or weeks, and neither do they intend to become dependent on ride-hailing services for all their transportation needs. Thus this product was meant to help improve user’s lifestyle by taking away the stress of finding short term drivers.

Case study link here; https://kingsleyomin23.medium.com/ux-case-study-for-dryva-app-56c49b6e68ff