Anderva app UI 🌱

Hey guys 👋🏻,

I hope you're doing well! Today I wanted to present to you five screens that I designed for a real application called Anderva 🌱

You probably may know about this app, I've mentioned it my stories about 2 weeks ago. No, it didn't took me 2 weeks to design all of these 😅. Well, this is an Albania-made app created by two young girls, Elia Gjika and Rea Manoku, together with Spontan Creative Media, supported by UK Albania Tech Hub. Anderva offers affordable eco-friendly alternatives for consumers and businesses, so protecting the environment is now much easier. But what's up with the name? "Anderva" is an old Illyrian word that means "tree". This app's slogan is "Protect your Roots", so let's get started by downloading it from Play Store and App Store.

Designing the Anderva app has been a great 'workout' for me. Elia surely rocked with this fantastic idea for this product.

That's it folks. I'd love to read your thoughts about these screens in the comments below. Also, stay tuned for something else pretty soon.

Yours truly,

Alkid

More about Anderva:

-Find discounts to your city's top green shops, products, and sevices.

-Learn the basics of climate-friendly living and catch up on environmental news through the "Learn" menu.

-Head to the "Events" menu to connect with fellow environmentalists on the spot.

Designed with: PixelLab for Android

Font: HomepageBaukasten-Book

Icons: iconic.app

Illustrations: Iconscout