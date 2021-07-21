Good for Sale
Lucian Radu

Nice as a Tiger Patch Design

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Hire Me
  • Save
Nice as a Tiger Patch Design headwear sale emblem icon cartoon mascot animal modern patch tiger illustration symbol branding design vector mark identity logo

Nice as a Tiger

Price
$18.90
Buy now
Available on nextgenerationheadwear.com
Good for sale
Nice as a Tiger
$18.90
Buy now
Download color palette

Nice as a Tiger

Price
$18.90
Buy now
Available on nextgenerationheadwear.com
Good for sale
Nice as a Tiger
$18.90
Buy now

I started a collaboration with Next Generation Headwear®, a company that decided to do the next evolution in headwear and created the permanent magnetic headwear to change moods fast.

This is one of my Magnetic Swap Patch™ design and can be bought through the "Buy Now" button.

If you're interested in working together, get in touch :

contact@unomdesign.com

Hit "L" if you like my work!

You can also check my Instagram account.

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Logo & Brand Identity Design
Hire Me

More by Lucian Radu

View profile
    • Like