Matthias Vancoillie

✨ Primitive

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie
  • Save
✨ Primitive stars globe icon logo mark icon logo mark design logo mark skateboarding brand skateboarding skate design brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo logo challenge logocereal briefs breakfastbriefs
Download color palette

Primitive Logo-concept in response to Breakfast Brief 30.

Breakfast Brief 030: Redesign the logo of your favourite clothing brand.

Get started with Breakfast Briefs today 👇
https://www.logocereal.com/breakfast-briefs

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie

More by Matthias Vancoillie

View profile
    • Like