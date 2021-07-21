Elfie - Healthcare App

Trending designs to inspire you
Morning team 👋
We believe that healthcare apps should be as intuitive as possible in order to facilitate continuous usage.
We've partnered with Elfie for this task as we share the same vision - help people live longer whether they have or not a chronic disease.
What do you think of the dashboard we've created? 😇
We're open to cooperation! hi@etheric.agency
