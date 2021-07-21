Ardi Multiguna

Depth of Field - Photography Studio

Ardi Multiguna
Ardi Multiguna
  • Save
Depth of Field - Photography Studio photography studio person camera logo brand
Download color palette

A concept logo I've made for a fictional studio for photography Depth of Field. The logo concept is using a lettermark from the name of Depth of Field itself and its also picturing a silhouette of a person holding a big studio camera.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Ardi Multiguna
Ardi Multiguna

More by Ardi Multiguna

View profile
    • Like