Zone Maintenance iPad app

Zone Maintenance iPad app yellow
Screen from iPad app Zone Maintenance, which is designed to provide a repeatable, time-tracking, auditable process for mechanics to service heavy duty mining equipment. I redesigned this iPad version of the app from their old Windows product.
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
