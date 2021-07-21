Valery Fironov

Liberty Wind

Valery Fironov
Valery Fironov
  • Save
Liberty Wind freedom dynamic hors wind liberty speed blue sign identity id logo
Download color palette

A dynamic, memorable image that directly conveys speed, dynamics and freedom. A wild, strong-willed horse with a mane fluttering in the wind was chosen as a graphic image. You can imagine how it freely rushes through the vast expanses.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Valery Fironov
Valery Fironov
Let's do something cool together!

More by Valery Fironov

View profile
    • Like