Jamarr Pettiford

Daily UI #004 - Tablet Calculator Called CalVersion.

Daily UI #004 - Tablet Calculator Called CalVersion.
When designing this UI, I was thinking about my iPad calculator that holds so many different limitations. So, I felt like creating an app that had more style and made something I could enjoy. Also, if I were developing this, I would use different skins and backgrounds as an add-on.

