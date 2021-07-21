Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello e-commerce mates! 🛒

We are glad to introduce the concept of email marketing integration.

The Dinarys team is highly proficient in custom extension development. Contact us, and we will help you to get a fast boost in revenue 💸

Dinarys

Did you know that email marketing has a Return on investment (ROI) of 3600%? 😱 With each 1$ you invest in an email marketing campaign you can receive 36$ 🤑

🤔 But is it possible to run brilliant email marketing campaigns without proper automation? The Dinarys specialists doubt 🤷🤷‍♂️

😎 So we decided to reflect our vision of an efficient email marketing tool in this shot and highlight the main benefits of mail integrations:

✨ Creating personalized content and delivering targeted messages;
✨ Keeping in touch with your audience;
✨ Providing more value to your customers;
✨ Recovering abandoned shopping carts;
✨ Building credibility;
✨ Driving traffic to your website and revenue.

