Hello e-commerce mates! 🛒
We are glad to introduce the concept of email marketing integration.
The Dinarys team is highly proficient in custom extension development. Contact us, and we will help you to get a fast boost in revenue 💸
Dinarys | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Behance | Xing
Did you know that email marketing has a Return on investment (ROI) of 3600%? 😱 With each 1$ you invest in an email marketing campaign you can receive 36$ 🤑
🤔 But is it possible to run brilliant email marketing campaigns without proper automation? The Dinarys specialists doubt 🤷🤷♂️
😎 So we decided to reflect our vision of an efficient email marketing tool in this shot and highlight the main benefits of mail integrations:
✨ Creating personalized content and delivering targeted messages;
✨ Keeping in touch with your audience;
✨ Providing more value to your customers;
✨ Recovering abandoned shopping carts;
✨ Building credibility;
✨ Driving traffic to your website and revenue.
Press L to like it and write a comment to leave a review 💭
Thanks for watching! 😸🐶
Stay tuned for our updates 🤜🤛