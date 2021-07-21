Elena Comte

Summer Fun

Cute cat eating a popsicle like a mr. freeze while enjoying the sun in an inflatable pink flamingo on a pool. Hand drawn illustration for children with loose gouache brush strokes and coloured pencil texture. The cat is funny with his heart shaped glasses. The flamingo looks alive with his eye looking at the cat. The colors are light pink, bright orange and smalt blue. The mood brings up the feeling of summer holidays. This illustration was painted for reaching out 6k followers on instagram. It is meant for people to dry drawing it in their own art style to gain visiblity as I share the participations in my stories.

