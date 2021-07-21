Trending designs to inspire you
Jerusalem is located on a plateau in the Judean Mountains between the Mediterranean and the Dead Sea. It is the capital of the State of Israel and considered a Holy city in Judaism, Islam, and Christianity. In Jerusalem, you can find the Knesset, the Temple Mount, the al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Western Wall.
Places We Have Been To is a collection of flat poster designs showing all the cities and landmarks we have been to.