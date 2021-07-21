Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3D character – Mitom

Hi everyone, Meet Mitom - a character I made for the Aimm landing page concept. Hope you guys like it.

All done with C4d + Redshift render.

---
