Curtis Nguyen

VR Goggle / AE-13

Hey guys!

It's been crazy for a long time because of Covid-19. I've been working home for too long and my ass just getting fat. I wish I could ride my bycicle around the city for a better experience but I can't go outside...then I come up with an idea that why not using an VR goggle to make it more fun than just ride the boring exercise bike at the living room?

I know I know there are lots of idea like this before. But well, here it is. Hope you guys have good health and have a nice day!

