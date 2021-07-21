Flamingo Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Flamingo is the start of a typeface I designed last year. After I designed my tallneil wordmark, I finished the rest of the alphabet set and created a basic setup using autolayout and spacers to form sentences.
Demo file in figma community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/887411095405966222