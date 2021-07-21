Neil Shankar

Flamingo Font

Neil Shankar
Neil Shankar
  • Save
Flamingo Font figma typography font
Download color palette

Flamingo is the start of a typeface I designed last year. After I designed my tallneil wordmark, I finished the rest of the alphabet set and created a basic setup using autolayout and spacers to form sentences.

Demo file in figma community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/887411095405966222

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Neil Shankar
Neil Shankar

More by Neil Shankar

View profile
    • Like