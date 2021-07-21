Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Parsley

E-commerce Product Page for Mobile

Alex Parsley
Alex Parsley
  • Save
E-commerce Product Page for Mobile trend 2021 mobile store mobile design product page interface ux design woocommerce shopify store ui homepage ui design uiux e commerce ecommerce e-commerce website design ux web ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

Meet a mobile design for the product page from the e-commerce project I am working on.

Please share your feedback ❤️ Thanks for your likes and comments!

Alex Parsley
Alex Parsley

More by Alex Parsley

View profile
    • Like