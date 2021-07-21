Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yugal Mahajan
Nickelfox

Task Organizer

Yugal Mahajan
Nickelfox
Yugal Mahajan for Nickelfox
Hire Us
  • Save
Task Organizer dailytasks tasks organize pattern clean dark flatdesign notebook mobileapp gradient notes branding illustration minimal design clean ui app visual design ux ui
Task Organizer dailytasks tasks organize pattern clean dark flatdesign notebook mobileapp gradient notes branding illustration minimal design clean ui app visual design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Organizer.png
  2. Like & Follow.png

Make all your things organized by this mobile app concept and make progress over the things that are more important to you.

Pattern by Neo Geometric

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp
Follow us here:
Website | Facebook | Twitter

Nickelfox
Nickelfox
Hire Us

More by Nickelfox

View profile
    • Like