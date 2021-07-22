Design Buffs

Telehealth Service - Website Design

Telehealth Service - Website Design
  1. medico-landing-page-01.png
  2. medico-landing-page-02.png

A landing page targeted towards potential investors and users of the app to understand more about the service and know about the humanitarian work the platform has been used for.

👋 Design Buffs helps get amazing designs in the hands of marketing & creative teams without breaking the bank. Email us at hello@designbuffs.com

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
