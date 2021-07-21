Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Neil Shankar

Slow & Low Website

Neil Shankar
Neil Shankar
  • Save
Slow & Low Website alcohol marketing web ui
Download color palette

My latest freelance project launched recently. Made with Figma + Webflow. Team: Flavor Group.

Live site: https://www.drinkslowandlow.com/
Agency: http://flavorgroup.com/
Me: https://www.tallneil.io/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Neil Shankar
Neil Shankar

More by Neil Shankar

View profile
    • Like