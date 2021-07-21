eCommerce website. Shopify store for home gym equipment

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

📱 More than 80% of VitalGym online store visitors use mobile devices to select and purchase equipment for their home gym. Therefore, the creation of a high-quality mobile version of the site has become one of the main tasks.

💸 As a result of this redesign, paired with smart marketing activities and a modified social media strategy, the conversion of the online store increased 2.5 times, the average session duration increased by 12.3%, and the average check increased by 37.9%.

VitalGym is live here: https://vitalgym.co

