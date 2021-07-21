Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Denis Budnik
Cre8 Team

eCommerce website. Shopify store for home gym equipment

Denis Budnik
Cre8 Team
Denis Budnik for Cre8 Team
Hire Us
  • Save
eCommerce website. Shopify store for home gym equipment workout training health lifestyle fitness ecommerce mobile sport gym catalog cards branding filters design interface ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

📱 More than 80% of VitalGym online store visitors use mobile devices to select and purchase equipment for their home gym. Therefore, the creation of a high-quality mobile version of the site has become one of the main tasks.

💸 As a result of this redesign, paired with smart marketing activities and a modified social media strategy, the conversion of the online store increased 2.5 times, the average session duration increased by 12.3%, and the average check increased by 37.9%.

VitalGym is live here: https://vitalgym.co

❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!

📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team

Instagram | Facebook

B9ecb1f4ec511989b1c3e5bae99fbb40
Rebound of
VitalGym. eCommerce website for home gym equipment
By Yurii Funkendorf
Cre8 Team
Cre8 Team
Hire Us

More by Cre8 Team

View profile
    • Like