Spacetrip Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbblers
Challenge:
The user wants to book a seat/s for the trip to space. They can book 1–5 seats, It will a 2–7 days trip and the spaceship will takeoff from 7 different locations on the planet. Spacetrip will be an end-to-end booking system.
Do hit like and let me know your thoughts.