Jamarr Pettiford

Daily UI #003 - Landing Page Design for Artist Watch Weekly

Daily UI #003 - Landing Page Design for Artist Watch Weekly black girl magic illustration design female musician musician website culture landing page challenge dailyui ui
The inspiration came from my world that I live everyday. It's a world I cherish daily by helping artists, learning about frances, and focusing on website design.

Also, I create a landing page to showcase the artist, and future I will add a bio area to provide more information about the artist's future updates.

