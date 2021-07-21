Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey-hey!
💆You probably know that clean skin is really important. Our designers created a skin care app — look at the new shot now!
The app helps to monitor the skin condition. You can see what products people use and track the progress of your skin after morning and evening washings.
The screens displays:
👥Dashboard with posts & stories
👩User's profile with information about skin type
📸Camera to monitor the changes
Accent color is purple to make the user feel relaxed. Moreover, such a color does't look too medical and 'strict'.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Margarita Krytsina
