💆You probably know that clean skin is really important. Our designers created a skin care app — look at the new shot now!

The app helps to monitor the skin condition. You can see what products people use and track the progress of your skin after morning and evening washings.

The screens displays:

👥Dashboard with posts & stories

👩User's profile with information about skin type

📸Camera to monitor the changes

Accent color is purple to make the user feel relaxed. Moreover, such a color does't look too medical and 'strict'.

Created by Margarita Krytsina