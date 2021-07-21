Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ivy Ho

Honey: A Gamified Educational Quiz App for Kids

Ivy Ho
Ivy Ho
Honey: A Gamified Educational Quiz App for Kids
Featuring a bear mascot, with a gender neutral but colourful palette. Targeted towards kids between 7-12 years old, with a gamified experience. Students can take quizzes, practice, earn badges and streaks. A monthly analysis report can be sent to parents to keep track of their child's progress.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Ivy Ho
Ivy Ho
