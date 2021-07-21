Honey: A Gamified Educational Quiz App for Kids

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Featuring a bear mascot, with a gender neutral but colourful palette. Targeted towards kids between 7-12 years old, with a gamified experience. Students can take quizzes, practice, earn badges and streaks. A monthly analysis report can be sent to parents to keep track of their child's progress.