Last year we worked on shaping our brand identity so that it could better reflect the character of WorkingMouse. We introduced a new colour palette and motifs that speak to our value of 'Fun but not unprofessional'.
It was important for our motifs to be free-flowing but intentional, so Alyce, our in-house graphic designer and texture extraordinaire, created a squiggle set for us. I played around with the squiggles and colour mixes to produce some patterned prints.