Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josephine
WorkingMouse

Squiggles

Josephine
WorkingMouse
Josephine for WorkingMouse
  • Save
Squiggles squiggle product team branding print poster art illustration graphic design design
Squiggles squiggle product team branding print poster art illustration graphic design design
Squiggles squiggle product team branding print poster art illustration graphic design design
Squiggles squiggle product team branding print poster art illustration graphic design design
Download color palette
  1. wm-collage@3x.png
  2. print-2@3x.png
  3. print-3@3x.png
  4. print-1_1@3x.png

Last year we worked on shaping our brand identity so that it could better reflect the character of WorkingMouse. We introduced a new colour palette and motifs that speak to our value of 'Fun but not unprofessional'.

It was important for our motifs to be free-flowing but intentional, so Alyce, our in-house graphic designer and texture extraordinaire, created a squiggle set for us. I played around with the squiggles and colour mixes to produce some patterned prints.

WorkingMouse
WorkingMouse
Your vision, our expertise.

More by WorkingMouse

View profile
    • Like