Design a Lot

Amneziak Display Typeface Freebie

Amneziak Display Typeface Freebie branding fonts logo fonts design design freebie font freebie free design design resources free typeface free font free fonts typeface display typeface free fonts font freebies freebie
Amneziak is a multi-style display typeface. After developing the first style, I worked a bit more on it and managed to make it in 5 weights (one full bodied style and four lined) and it two styles (activated by writing with uppercase or lowercase letters).

What are the differences between the two styles?

The uppercase activated style is based on straight angles to define letters, while lowercase activated style has round shapes to do the same thing.

Quick fact about this font: I started by creating a rectangle with a 1:1,618 ratio (the golden ratio) on which I have based mostly all letters (except for M, W and I).

Download link available here - https://designalot.net/amneziak-free-typeface/

Design a Lot
Design a Lot
Design resources for everyone!

