The latest installment in my Tourist Type series, Tourist Type: Dead Motels is a love letter to the mom-and-pop motels of our country's past.

This unique compendium, curated and written in collaboration with DeadMotelsUSA author E. Hussa, offers a look at pure typographic Americana through the lens of over a hundred logos and images from dead and defunct US motels.

48 pgs, screen printed and perfect bound in an edition of approx. 200

See product page for more details!

https://vahalla-studios.myshopify.com/products/tourist-type-dead-motels