Josiah Katz

Logo Concept & UI

Josiah Katz
Josiah Katz
  • Save
Logo Concept & UI gotham dark metal tough ui
Download color palette

Tow truck drivers are tough guys, right?

9d45e8d4162b33119d8af189a60f4be7
Rebound of
Logo Concept
By Josiah Katz
View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Josiah Katz
Josiah Katz

More by Josiah Katz

View profile
    • Like