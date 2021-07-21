Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Easy and Healthy Shopping in the Market Concept

Easy and Healthy Shopping in the Market Concept concept suppermarket marketplace green cart dishes shoppingcart design mobile app mobile design app design ui ux design ui design mobile app design mobi ui
Hi Dribbblers,
This is a concept for a easy shopping app. You have a lot of headaches thinking every day what to eat, what vegetables to buy. This application concept will help you track, choose the right vegetables, monitor your nutritions and suggest you delicious dishes from those vegetables. You just need to open the application and the application will automatically scan and automatically identify the vegetables, then you just need to choose the type of vegetables you want and enjoy it :)

Refer I sourced the dishes from: https://www.bonappetit.com/recipes/slideshow/broccoli-recipes

Thank for warching guys. Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot :)

Free man. Free Design. Enjoy 😊
