Syafrini Nabilla
Plainthing Studio

Gift and Flower Shop Landing Page

Syafrini Nabilla
Plainthing Studio
Syafrini Nabilla for Plainthing Studio
Gift and Flower Shop Landing Page trending online shop ecommerce website girl women graphic design ui uidesign landing page gift shop flower shop gift flower minimal design
Hello 😊

This is my new exploration for Gift and Flower Shop Landing Page. Hope you guys like it!

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
