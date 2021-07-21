Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zac Freeland

Guitar Tuner App

Guitar Tuner App
This is the first assignment from the CalArts UI/UX course that I'm currently taking. It features a confirmation for each string as it's tuned to make beginner guitarist feel comfortable with tuning.

I'd appreciate feedback on this one!

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
