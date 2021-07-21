Marina Zakharova

Morningio | Package design

Marina Zakharova
Marina Zakharova
Hire Me
  • Save
Morningio | Package design strawberry purple deliverypackage foodpackage fruits vegan food typography fooddesign healthyfood dryfood brand identity branding packagedesign box design pouchdesign pouch packaging design bright snack
Download color palette

Say "Hi" to new brand! 🙌🏻
Morningio is brand for morning! For bright start of the day! For cool mood!

✌🏻 Do you have a project?
Direct me!
Instagram | Telegram | WhatsApp

Marina Zakharova
Marina Zakharova
Logo | Brand identity Packaging design
Hire Me

More by Marina Zakharova

View profile
    • Like